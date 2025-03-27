RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Price Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.43. 756,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,329,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

RealReal Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $646.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.00.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other news, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $3,810,153.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $161,991.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 330,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,807.30. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 654,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,306. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of RealReal by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

