Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2025 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $133.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – United Parcel Service is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2025 – United Parcel Service is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2025 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2025 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2025 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $82.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $145.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

1/31/2025 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2025 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $158.00 to $149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $166.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,608,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,504. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,989 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 87,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,108 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

