Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 20533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDEIY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Redeia Corporación from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Redeia Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.
Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).
