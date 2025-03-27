Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Announces Earnings Results

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (33.50) (($0.43)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Regional REIT had a negative net margin of 89.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.79%.

Regional REIT Stock Performance

Shares of LON:RGL opened at GBX 109 ($1.40) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.90. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 99 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 255.50 ($3.29).

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Tuesday.

About Regional REIT

(Get Free Report)

Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.