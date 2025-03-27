Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of RLMD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 304,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,668. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

