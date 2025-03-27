Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 27th (AAPG, ALTG, AP, APTO, APTV, ARKR, AUBN, AUR, BMI, BPT)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, March 27th:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN). They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL). BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR). B. Riley issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT). They issued a market perform rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH). BNP Paribas issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). FBN Securities issued an outperform rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of NPK International (NYSE:NPKI). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL). BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT). They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $685.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Microlise Group (LON:SAAS). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 199 ($2.56) price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN). They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

