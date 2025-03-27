RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNGFree Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after buying an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $180,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $27.58 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 35,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,002,141.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,953,845.60. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,112 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $1,906,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,384,089. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RingCentral from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

