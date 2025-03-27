Robert I. Kauffman Sells 7,985 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 7,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $74,819.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,139,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,788,904.67. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Up 1.6 %

Hagerty stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 87,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,737. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGTY. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 25,769.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

