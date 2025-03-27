Robinson plc (LON:RBN) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a 40.0% increase from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Robinson Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of RBN stock opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.60) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Robinson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93.10 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130 ($1.67). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 109.40. The stock has a market cap of £20.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.72.

About Robinson

Robinson plc is a leading provider of innovative custom moulded plastic and rigid paperboard packaging.

