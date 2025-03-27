Robotti Robert Lowers Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Robotti Robert lessened its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises 0.8% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Robotti Robert owned approximately 0.12% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASO. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ASO opened at $48.98 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $68.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

