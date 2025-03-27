Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $604,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 169.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after buying an additional 940,747 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

