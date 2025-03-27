Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.34 and last traded at $81.32. Approximately 664,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,693,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,174.90. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $561,913.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,485. This represents a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,633,436. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after buying an additional 4,613,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185,676 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Roku by 663.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,036 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after buying an additional 215,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,353,000 after buying an additional 56,820 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

