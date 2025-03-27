Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Thryv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thryv

Thryv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of THRY stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Thryv has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $644.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Thryv will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Thryv by 1,296.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Thryv by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.