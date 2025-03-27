Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,302,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santos Trading Up 1.0 %

SSLZY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,298. Santos has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

Santos Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

