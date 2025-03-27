Sareum (LON:SAR) Issues Earnings Results

Sareum (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.90) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Sareum Stock Performance

SAR opened at GBX 12.52 ($0.16) on Thursday. Sareum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52.50 ($0.68). The stock has a market cap of £15.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sareum

In related news, insider Stephen Parker acquired 84,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £10,083.96 ($12,983.08). Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sareum

Sareum is a specialist drug development company delivering targeted small molecule therapeutics to improve the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company aims to generate value through licensing its candidates to international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies at the preclinical or early clinical trials stage.

Sareum is advancing internal programmes focused on distinct dual tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) / Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitors through preclinical development as therapies for autoimmune diseases, including the ‘cytokine storm’ immune system overreaction to Covid-19 and other viral infections, (SDC-1801) and cancer immunotherapy (SDC-1802).

Sareum also has an economic interest in SRA737, a clinical-stage oral, selective Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) inhibitor that targets cancer cell replication and DNA damage repair mechanisms.

