Sava Infond d.o.o. Buys New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,732,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 436.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,110 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,043.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,102,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,588 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,850,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $346,705,000 after buying an additional 1,420,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.07.

Read Our Latest Report on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.