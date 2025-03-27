Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 3036385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.85 ($0.10).

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.91. The firm has a market cap of £10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects.

In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 20% of Nigeria’s thermal power generation capacity.

