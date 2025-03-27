Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254.69 ($3.28) and traded as low as GBX 250.92 ($3.23). Schroder Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 254 ($3.27), with a volume of 348,225 shares changing hands.

Schroder Japan Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £296.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 254.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 251.99.

Schroder Japan Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a GBX 2.89 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Schroder Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $2.82. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Schroder Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.81%.

About Schroder Japan Trust

The Japanese equity market currently offers a compelling long-term investment opportunity. Several developments that are unique to Japan should combine to support sustained corporate earnings growth and increasing valuation multiples in the years ahead. With one of the best performance track records in its sector and a disciplined, active investment approach, SJG is an excellent way of gaining exposure to Japan’s exciting potential.

