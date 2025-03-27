Scott B. Ullem Sells 11,250 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $797,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,526.69. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $71.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,487,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,976. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EW

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.