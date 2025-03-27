Scott B. Ullem Sells 11,250 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $797,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,526.69. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $71.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,487,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,976. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on EW
Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edwards Lifesciences
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.