SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Short Interest Up 503.4% in March

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 503.4% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SeaStar Medical Stock Up 9.2 %
ICUCW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 56,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,562. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. SeaStar Medical has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.16.
SeaStar Medical Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SeaStar Medical
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.