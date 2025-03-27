SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Short Interest Up 503.4% in March

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 503.4% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SeaStar Medical Stock Up 9.2 %

ICUCW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 56,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,562. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. SeaStar Medical has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.16.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

