Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Shares Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 138,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,637,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,217,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 450,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after buying an additional 65,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $11,284,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

