Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Issues Earnings Results

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.

Septerna Stock Performance

Septerna stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Septerna has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEPN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Septerna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Septerna

In related news, Director Alan Ezekowitz bought 7,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,567.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,184.85. This represents a 43.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $57,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,855. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 74,346 shares of company stock worth $439,670 over the last ninety days.

About Septerna

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

