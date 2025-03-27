Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the February 28th total of 53,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 727,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Seven & i Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNDY opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.40. Seven & i has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seven & i will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.