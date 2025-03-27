SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOYGet Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as low as $9.85. SGS shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 106,293 shares changing hands.

SGS Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SGS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from SGS’s previous dividend of $0.21.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

Featured Articles

