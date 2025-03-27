Shell (LON:SHEL) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,715.50 ($34.96) and last traded at GBX 2,725 ($35.08). Approximately 5,366,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 9,986,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,727 ($35.11).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($41.84) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.20) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($41.20) to GBX 3,300 ($42.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,325 ($42.81).

Get Shell alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Shell Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Shell

The company has a market capitalization of £213.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,652.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,576.50.

In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan acquired 29,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,630 ($33.86) per share, with a total value of £775,297.70 ($998,194.54). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.