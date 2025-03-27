Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) & TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Profitability

This table compares TravelSky Technology and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelSky Technology N/A N/A N/A Shimano 16.84% 9.02% 8.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TravelSky Technology and Shimano”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelSky Technology $988.15 million 4.32 $197.94 million N/A N/A Shimano $2.98 billion 4.35 $504.84 million $0.56 26.02

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than TravelSky Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TravelSky Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Shimano pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

TravelSky Technology has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shimano beats TravelSky Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TravelSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services. The company’s AIT services include electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions. It also provides cargo management services, as well as sells and installs related information systems; computer hardware and software development, and data network services; and computer system engineering design and installation and payment services. In addition, the company engages in technology development; sales of computers and auxiliary equipment; contracting of computer software and hardware engineering projects; technical consultation and service; system integration; real estate development and sales; self-developed commercial housing contracting; labor service subcontracting; freight management services; and trade financing services. TravelSky Technology Limited was founded in 1979 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

About Shimano

(Get Free Report)

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.