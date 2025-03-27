Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE)

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Capricorn Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

LON CNE traded down GBX 6.66 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 250.35 ($3.22). 53,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,997. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 157.60 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 341.77 ($4.40). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 285.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.61. The company has a market capitalization of £221.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44.

About Capricorn Energy

