Short Interest in Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Drops By 90.9%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bancorp 34 Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS BCTF traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.75. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 million, a PE ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 0.35. Bancorp 34 has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.27%.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

