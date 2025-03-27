Short Interest in Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Expands By 415.1%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,877,600 shares, a growth of 415.1% from the February 28th total of 7,935,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19,465.5 days.

Brilliance China Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BCAUF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. 6,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,689. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd is a consumer goods company in the Automobiles And Trucks industry.

