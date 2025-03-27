Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Drops By 91.5%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 831,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Down 0.7 %

CABGY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.06. 29,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CABGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carlsberg A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

