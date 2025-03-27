Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Declines By 83.3%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.95. 695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,296. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.
About COSCO SHIPPING
Read More
