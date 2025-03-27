Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Declines By 83.3%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.95. 695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,296. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

About COSCO SHIPPING

(Get Free Report)

Read More

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.