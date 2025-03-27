Short Interest in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Grows By 1,250.0%

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cyfrowy Polsat Price Performance

CYFWF stock remained flat at $2.64 during trading on Wednesday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.

About Cyfrowy Polsat

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

