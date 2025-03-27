Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Expands By 261.3%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 261.3% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Daimler Truck Price Performance
Shares of Daimler Truck stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,843. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $25.67.
About Daimler Truck
