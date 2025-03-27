Short Interest in Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Declines By 89.3%

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eiffage Stock Performance

Shares of EFGSY stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

