Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Drops By 84.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,831. The stock has a market cap of $134.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

