Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Drops By 95.6%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the February 28th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Price Performance

Shares of FLXT remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company’s Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

