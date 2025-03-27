Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Drops By 95.6%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the February 28th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Price Performance
Shares of FLXT remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About Flexpoint Sensor Systems
