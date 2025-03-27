Short Interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Grows By 329.8%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 329.8% from the February 28th total of 295,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Future FinTech Group Stock Down 2.6 %

FTFT stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 89,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,407. Future FinTech Group has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

About Future FinTech Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.