Short Interest in Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Rises By 400.0%

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Genting Singapore Stock Up 8.2 %
Shares of Genting Singapore stock traded up $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088. Genting Singapore has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $35.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56.
Genting Singapore Company Profile
