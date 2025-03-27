Short Interest in Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Rises By 400.0%

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Genting Singapore Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of Genting Singapore stock traded up $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088. Genting Singapore has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $35.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56.

Genting Singapore Company Profile

Featured Stories

Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.

