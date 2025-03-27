Short Interest in Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Rises By 614.3%

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 614.3% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GLGI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Greystone Logistics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

