Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Declines By 84.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the February 28th total of 20,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $925,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 385.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSMS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.17. 53,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $23.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.