Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Increases By 1,471.4%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 1,471.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPAY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,156. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.44. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

