Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Increases By 1,471.4%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 1,471.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on JAPAY
Japan Tobacco Stock Performance
Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile
Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Tobacco
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.