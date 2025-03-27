Short Interest in Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Decreases By 82.5%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LMRMF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.11. 13,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,208. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Lomiko Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

