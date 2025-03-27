Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Expands By 193.3%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYMTL stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

