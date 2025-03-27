Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Rises By 401.1%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, a growth of 401.1% from the February 28th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE NAC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 269,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,478. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $12.03.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
