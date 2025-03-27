Short Interest in Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Grows By 580.0%

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 580.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Pacific Health Care Organization Price Performance

Pacific Health Care Organization stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. 945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.05.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 14.16%.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

