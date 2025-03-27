Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Grows By 427.3%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 427.3% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

Shares of Permanent TSB Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. 1,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,143. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. Permanent TSB Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $1.73.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

About Permanent TSB Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.