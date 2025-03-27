Short Interest in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Expands By 17,080.0%

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, an increase of 17,080.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Procure Space ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ UFO traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,611. Procure Space ETF has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.10.
Procure Space ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Procure Space ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Procure Space ETF Company Profile
The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Procure Space ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Procure Space ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Space ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.