Short Interest in Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Expands By 17,080.0%

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, an increase of 17,080.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Procure Space ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ UFO traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,611. Procure Space ETF has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Procure Space ETF alerts:

Procure Space ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Procure Space ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Procure Space ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Procure Space ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Space ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Space ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.