Short Interest in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Increases By 317.6%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 317.6% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
RENN Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN:RCG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,139. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68. RENN Fund has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.88.
RENN Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RENN Fund
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.