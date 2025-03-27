Short Interest in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Increases By 317.6%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 317.6% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RENN Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:RCG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,139. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68. RENN Fund has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.88.

RENN Fund Company Profile

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

