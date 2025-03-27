Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Declines By 93.3%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rexel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Rexel alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RXEEY

Rexel Price Performance

About Rexel

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXEEY traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,813. Rexel has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21.

(Get Free Report)

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.