Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Increases By 542.2%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a growth of 542.2% from the February 28th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 620,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Roscan Gold Price Performance
RCGCF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Roscan Gold has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
About Roscan Gold
