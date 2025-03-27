Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Increases By 542.2%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a growth of 542.2% from the February 28th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 620,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Roscan Gold Price Performance

RCGCF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Roscan Gold has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

